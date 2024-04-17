India's new ambassador to Russia discusses high-level bilateral visits with Lavrov

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. India's newly appointed Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar paid a courtesy visit to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov after presenting copies of his credentials at the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Indian embassy in Moscow said.

During the meeting, the officials discussed upcoming high-level bilateral visits.

"Ambassador Vinay Kumar paid a courtesy call on [Russian] Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Sergey Lavrov," the embassy said on its X page.

"They discussed contemporary regional and global issues and upcoming high level bilateral exchanges which would further strengthen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the Indian diplomatic mission added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that Kumar presented copies of his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the two sides discussed the schedule of upcoming foreign policy contacts.