Almost 3,000 shots fired at Russia’s Kursk Region during military operation

KURSK, April 17. /TASS/. Almost 3,000 shots have been fired at border areas of the Kursk Region by Ukraine, Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"The Kursk Region is regularly subjected to terrorist strikes by Ukrainian forces. Since the beginning of the special military operation, 2,890 bombardments of the Kursk Region have been recorded," he said on Telegram.

The governor said 50 apartment buildings, 975 single-family homes, two stores, seven social and cultural buildings have been restored in the region since the beginning of the special operation.

"At this time, there are 473 single-family homes and eight apartment buildings that have yet to be repaired, of which 384 households and eight apartment buildings are in in Tyotkino alone," the official said.

Starovoit also said 431 people had received government certificates aimed at helping them pay for new apartments, and 19 more applicants are in the process of selecting new homes. Officials will soon evaluate whether there’s a possibility to provide people, who live in settlements affected by bombardments, with tax benefits and subsidize their utility bills, according to the governor.