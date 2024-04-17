No comment from Kremlin spokesman if Iran notified Russia of attacks on Israel

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov kept quiet when asked whether Tehran had notified Moscow in advance about its plans for strikes on Israel.

"I can't tell you anything," he replied to a corresponding question from journalists.

On the evening of April 13, Iran launched drones and missiles toward Israel, calling it a response to "numerous crimes," including an attack against the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus. Iranian state media said the strikes hit military targets in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces said they had intercepted 99% of some 350 Iranian projectiles flying toward the Jewish state, with only minor damage caused to Nevatim air base. Iran's Foreign Ministry has said Tehran does not seek an escalation in the Middle East, but intends to respond to any illegal and irrational actions against it.