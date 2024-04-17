Russia reports downing of Ukrainian drone over Tatarstan

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Volga republic of Tatarstan, Russia’s Defense Ministry said.

"At about 11:20 a.m. Moscow time (9:20 a.m. GMT — TASS) on April 17, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack against facilities on Russian soil using an aircraft-type UAV was thwarted. Air defense forces on duty destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Republic of Tatarstan," the ministry said.

According to the region’s authorities, there were no casualties or damage.