Russia in talks with several countries on visa-free travel — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Russia is holding talks on visa-free travel with a number of countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov told TASS.

"We are continuing negotiations on establishing a visa-free regime with a bunch of countries," the senior diplomat said. "I would not like to dive into any specifics. Processes are underway; with varying degrees of progress," Ivanov said. "As soon as [relevant agreements] are signed, we will inform promptly," he added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier about the preparation of intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, and Trinidad and Tobago.