Abolition of veto power in UN impossible — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The abolition of the veto power in the UN is impossible, because that would render the organization useless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the "Euromaidan: Ukraine’s lost decade" conference.

"It is impossible to abolish the veto power," Lavrov said, talking about the UN reform. "Because then the UN will turn into a useless structure, just like the League of Nations, which will only additionally fuel the confrontation."

"The [UN] reform is a lengthy process, clearly, because it has to reflect some common current understanding of the tectonic changes that are happening in the world within the context of multipolarity processes," Lavrov added.