Ukraine’s army fires 60 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military fired about 60 shells at communities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region and carried out several drone attacks over the past day, Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"In the Belgorodsky district, 18 artillery shells were fired at the village of Zhuravlyovka and 14 tank projectiles at the village of Nekhoteyevka. Air defenses shot down an enemy UAV above the village of Pulyayevka. There are no casualties or destruction in these communities," the governor said.

A Ukrainian air attack repulsed by Russian air defenses on February 15 damaged the roofing of an apartment building in the settlement of Razumnoye near Belgorod, five apartment buildings, 11 private homes and 13 cars in the Dubovsky rural settlement, two private homes in the Tavrovsky rural settlement and windows in an apartment of an apartment block in the community of Severny, he said.

In the Graivoronsky district, the Ukrainian military fired two mortar rounds at the outskirts of the village of Kozinka and attacked an infrastructural communications facility in the village by a kamikaze drone. In the village of Gora-Podol, an unmanned aerial vehicle exploded in the air while the outskirts of the village of Poroz came under mortar fire, with four mortar rounds hitting the area, the governor said.

In the Korochansky district, an aircraft-type attack UAV was found in the field near the village of Samoilovka. In the Shebekino urban district, the Ukrainian military fired seven mortar rounds against the Maryino farmstead, six mortar rounds against the Shebekino automobile checkpoint, four mortar rounds against the village of Sereda and three mortar rounds against the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka. Also, the Ukrainian military attacked Novaya Tavolzhanka with a kamikaze drone, he said.

Russian air defenses destroyed 14 rockets of the Czech-made Vampire MLRS (multiple launch rocket system) over Belgorod on February 15 in the Ukrainian army’s attack that killed seven and wounded another 19 people. Kiev’s air attack smashed windows in 154 apartments of 23 multi-story buildings. As many as 52 private homes and 90 cars were damaged.