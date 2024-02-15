Russian, Iranian top security officials discuss security in Middle East, Central Asia

BISHKEK, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev held a working meeting with Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to discuss security in the Middle East and Central Asia among other issues, the press service of the Russian Security Council said.

The parties "thoroughly exchanged views on issues of mutual interest, with a focus on the strategic priorities of the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The interlocutors focused on issues of security in the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as the prospects of Russian-Iranian cooperation in countering challenges and threats to security of both states," the press service noted.

In addition, "the practical implementation of the summit level agreements was considered," it said.

The talks were held in Bishkek on the eve of a multilateral meeting of security council chiefs on Afghanistan.