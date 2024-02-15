Lukashenko supports idea of high-speed railroad to Minsk, Putin says

VERKHNYAYA PYSHMA, February 15. /TASS/. Construction of high-speed railroads (HSR) from Moscow to other destinations is real, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting on HSR construction.

"Construction of the high-speed main railroad between Moscow and St. Petersburg is just the beginning. Organizing such connections overtime in direction of Ryazan, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Adler and Minsk, the capital of Belarus, is quite natural and feasible," Putin said.

"As regards Minsk, we have discussed this issue with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko; he also supports [this]," the Russian leader noted, referring to a possible HSR to Minsk.