White House uses Russia space nuke threat to get Congress to pony up for Kiev — expert

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. The US Administration is using the narrative that Russia is going to put nukes in space to coax Congress into providing additional aid to Ukraine, says Oleg Karpovich, Vice-Rector of the Russian Foreign Ministry Diplomatic Academy.

"In general, the information that appeared in the foreign media came out because US lawmakers have been unable to pass a bill for almost four months that would have made it possible to fund Ukraine and Taiwan, as well as equip the US’ southern border," Karpovich said. "Therefore, it has become necessary to come up with some new threat, to make the lawmakers more accommodating, because the claim of a threat, connected, in their opinion, to Ukraine and the special military operation, no longer makes a proper impression."

According to the expert, the claim that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space contradicts the 1967 treaty on the principles of exploration and use of space, including the Moon and other celestial bodies, signed by the USSR and over 100 other states, who also vowed not to deploy nuclear weapons in space. Karpovich pointed out that the 2023 Russian Foreign Policy Concept states that Russia will not deploy nuclear weapons in space under any circumstances.

"The Biden Administration decided to play on the nerves of its lawmakers. This is not the first time that the US Administration has resorted to such manipulation, forcing lawmakers to provide more and more money for Ukraine, Israel, leading to dramatic results in both these countries," the expert said. "Instead of organizing and resolving all issues at the negotiation table, the US authorities, and the US military-industrial complex, which is making a boatload of money, continue to profit from such conflicts."

Commenting on these reports, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS that the US puts out malicious fabrications, attributing undesirable actions and intentions to Russia. Previously, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced his plan to hold a briefing in the House to discuss an alleged threat to national security. Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) pointed out that he sees no reason for "public alarm." ABC alleged that the unspecified threat to national security could be connected to Moscow’s plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space. The New York Times reported, citing US officials, that these are only potential plans, claiming that this project is only in the planning stages now.