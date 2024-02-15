FACTBOX: Key facts about latest series of explosions in Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. A series of several explosions went off in the morning in Kiev and other major Ukrainian cities, Ukrainian media and authorities said.

A nationwide air raid alert was announced across Ukraine and remained in effect for more than two hours. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet officially commented on these reports. TASS has gathered the key facts about what happened.

Geography of events

- An air raid alert was declared throughout Ukraine at 5:01 a.m. Moscow time (2:01 a.m. GMT). It was canceled after more than two hours.

- Explosions were heard in the city of Kiev and in the adjacent Kiev Region. According to eyewitnesses, at least two heavy explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital.

- At least two series of explosions were heard in Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) and the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporozhye, as well as three in Lvov in far western Ukraine.

- Explosions were also reported in the Ivano-Frankovsk and Poltava regions.

Aftermath

- An infrastructure facility was damaged in the city of Zaporozhye. Damage to infrastructure in the Kiev-controlled part of the Zaporozhye Region was also reported.

- Lvov Mayor Andrey Sadovoy reported on damage to infrastructure in his city.

- Poltava Regional Administration Head Philip Pronin reported a fire at a warehouse in the Mirgorodsky District. According to him, the area of the fire amounted to 100 square meters.

Previous series of explosions

- This is the second major series of explosions in Ukraine since the beginning of the month; the previous one took place on February 7. Back then, electricity was lost in some districts of Kiev, with the left-bank section of the city experiencing water and heat supply problems. At that time, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a strike on enterprises in the Ukrainian defense sector.