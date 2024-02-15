Four Ukrainian drones intercepted over Donetsk, Makeyevka over past day

DONETSK, February 15. /TASS/. The territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has reported the downing of four Ukrainian drones over Donetsk and Makeyevka over the past 24 hours.

"According to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) branch in the DPR, four Ukrainian drones were intercepted over Donetsk and Makeyevka over the past day," the headquarters said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC) reported that almost 40 munitions of various types were fired at residential areas of the region over the past day.