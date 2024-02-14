Putin refuses to comment on Biden’s health, says he is not a doctor

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin refused to comment on the health condition of his US counterpart Joe Biden, which is now being widely discussed in the United States.

"I’m not a doctor and I’m not entitled to make any remarks in that regard," he said in an interview to Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.

At the same time, the Russian leader said he saw no indications of possible incapacity when he met with Biden in Geneva in 2021.

"I met with Biden few years ago, and rumors about his possible incapacity were circulating even back then. I saw nothing to indicate that. Yes, he was peeking at his notes from time to time, but, frankly speaking, I was peeking at mine as well," Putin said.

"Reports of him banging his head on the helicopter while leaving it, but who didn't?" he added.

In this regard, Putin also recited a Biblical quote: "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone.".