Putin says he talked to Carlson about so-called Jewish pogroms

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that after his interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson he spoke to him about the so-called Jewish pogroms, which are one of the factors to demonize Russia.

"The demonization of Russia, related to interethnic developments, to Jewish pogroms in the Russian Empire, should have been brought up during the official part, but [became] one of the issues that he and I talked about when the cameras had already been switched off," the president told journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview published on the Kremlin’s Telegram channel.

Putin said that it was the issue that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had raised several times.