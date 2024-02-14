Zaporozhye NPP not damaged in Ukrainian drone attack on Energodar, says NPP spokeswoman

MELITOPOL, February 14. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) was not affected by the recent drone attack launched on downtown Energodar, Yevgenia Yashina, spokesperson for the Zaporozhye NPP, told TASS.

"The drone attack struck the city center. Everything is fine at the ZNPP industrial site," Yashina said.

Earlier, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia movement, wrote on his Telegram channel about two explosions caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Energodar, located near the ZNPP. Rogov said that the city administration building was damaged in the dual drone strike.