LUGANSK, February 14. /TASS/. Women serving in units of the Ukrainian armed forces are increasingly being captured by Russian troops in the Svatovo-Kremennaya section of the frontline, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Deputy Viktor Vodolatsky, who coordinates parliamentary relations with the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) People’s Council, told TASS.

"There are women from Ukrainian units already being captured [by Russian troops] in the Svatovo-Kremennaya area," he said.

Vodolatsky said that Russian servicemen also noted a greater number of women serving in Ukrainian nationalist battalions in this section of the frontline.

"The number of women serving in the Ukrainian army and nationalist battalions is not yet known, but they are there to a large degree in units of the Azov and Aidar nationalist battalions (designated as terrorist groups and outlawed in Russia - TASS), as well as in the Slobozhanshchina and Khortitsa nationalist battalions," he noted.