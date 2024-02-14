Russia keeps delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza people — minister

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia continues sending humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip, Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov said.

"The operation to evacuate displaced citizens in the Gaza Strip was a success. Russian Emergencies Ministry flights continue to deliver humanitarian assistance for residents of the enclave," Kurenkov told an expanded board meeting of his ministry.

According to the senior official, Russian rescue teams assisted in relief efforts in the wake of recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, the deadly flood in Libya and the humanitarian crisis in the zone of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. "While on missions abroad, Russian relief workers demonstrate their high professional skills to the whole world as they show enormous commitment and courage," he emphasized.