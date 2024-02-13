Putin's interview with Carlson starts 'non-mainstream' discussions in Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson has prompted many in Europe to consider whether the EU should continue its current unconstructive approach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Undoubtedly, this is a very high-profile interview - yes, it is unequivocal. And in a number of European countries there are really discussions that go beyond the mainstream, where they try to ask all sorts of questions about the advisability of continuing the unconstructive line that we see," he said, assessing the impact of the interview.

In response to a clarifying question about whether this could lead to an "epiphany" for Europe, Peskov said: "No, I don't mean that."