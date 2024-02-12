Ukrainian forces lose up to 240 troops in Donetsk area in 24 hours — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two munitions depots of the Ukrainian army and neutralized up to 240 Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk area over the past day, the Russian defense Ministry said.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry report.

Donetsk Area

"The enemy lost up to 240 soldiers, a tank, three cars, two US-made M777 artillery systems, and a D-20 howitzer. Apart from that, two field munitions depots were destroyed," the Ministry said.

The Russian army has taken more favorable positions near Donetsk in one day and also repelled 13 attacks by Ukrainian assault groups.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the southern group of forces have taken more favorable lines and positions, and also repelled 13 attacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 42nd mechanized, 79th airborne assault, and 81st airmobile brigades and the 112th territorial defense brigade in the areas of Bogdanovka and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Belogorovka of the Lugansk People's Republic," the news release reads.

Southern Donetsk Area

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian army attacks in the south Donetsk area over the past 24 hours eliminating over 165 enemy’s troops.

"In the south Donetsk direction, units of the battlegroup East with the aviation fire support repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized and 127th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR] and Priyutnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the Ministry stated.

The enemy’s losses totaled over 165 personnel, three motor vehicles and a D-30 howitzer, the Ministry specified.

Krasny Liman Area

Russian forces improved their positions in the Krasny Liman area and repelled 2 attacks by Ukrainian troops during the past day.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of the Battlegroup Center improves their frontline positions and repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 60th and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, Ukraine’s losses amounted up to 290 soldiers, four armored combat vehicles and nine cars.

Kupyansk Area

Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating up to 60 enemy troops over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup West repelled three attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized and 25th airborne brigades near the settlements of Timkovka and Sinkova in the Kharkov Region," the Ministry stated.

"The enemy’s losses totaled up to 60 personnel, two pickup trucks and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," the Ministry specified.

Kherson Area

The Russian forces hit Ukrainian brigades in the Kherson Region, wiping out up to 70 enemy servicemen.

"In the Kherson area, Russian units defeated the 35th Ukrainian marine brigade and 121st territorial defense brigade near Tokarevka and Mikhailovka in the Kherson Region. The enemy lost up to 70 servicemen and three vehicles," the Ministry said, adding that Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian Gvozdika howitzer, a Hyacinth-B gun and a D-30 howitzer.

Destroyed equipment tally

Russian air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones during the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense systems destroyed 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Obryvka, Raiskoye, and Peschanovka in the Kherson Region," it said.

The Russian forces hit the Ukrainian manpower and equipment in 109 areas over the past 24 hours.

"Russia’s operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery hit the manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces in 109 areas," the statement said.