MELITOPOL, February 12. /TASS/. Russian forces have improved their positions near Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye direction, advancing by hundreds of meters on both sections of the line of engagement, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the "We are Together with Russia" movement, told TASS.

"We are seeing success in the areas of Rabotino and Verbovoye, west of these settlements. Two enemy attacks were repulsed. In addition, our troops have progressed in two of these areas, the advancement is hundreds of meters," he said.

Rogov added that Russian units captured three strongholds of the Ukrainian armed forces northeast of the village of Novoprokopovka in the Zaporozhye direction.