Special military op goes on as Russia’s adversaries reject peaceful resolution — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia finds it important to attain the goals of its special military operation, preferably through a peaceful resolution, but as long as that is being rejected, the special military operation is ongoing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin TV show on Rossiya-1 television.

"Attaining the goals as part of the special military operation is what matters to Russia and President [Vladimir] Putin <…> The most important thing for us is to achieve the goals, preferably through a peaceful resolution. And as long as [our] adversaries reject this peaceful resolution, the special military operation is ongoing," Peskov told reporter Pavel Zarubin.