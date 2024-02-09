Russian Armed Forces broaden offensive scope on Dnieper's right bank — governor

GENICHESK, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have expanded the strike area on the Ukrainian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, attacking along the whole of the 300-kilometer line of engagement over the past day, Regional Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"In the past 24 hours, the battlegroup Dnepr, army and attack aviation expanded the zone of strikes against enemy encampments on the right bank of the Dnieper River and the northern bank of the Dnieper-Bug estuary. The troops crushed the enemy along the entire 300-kilometer line of engagement, from Ochakov on the bank of the Liman to Osokorovka on the right bank of the Dnieper reservoir," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Saldo specified that the strikes were carried out on 17 deployment points of Ukrainian army personnel and military equipment over a day.