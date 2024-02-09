Traditional ties forged via CIS help strengthen sovereignty of each member state — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Traditional ties established through the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) help to strengthen cooperation between countries based on their sovereignty, as well as to resolve problems in the interests of the peoples of the CIS member states, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, speaking on the occasion of the Diplomatic Worker’s Day professional holiday.

"I also want to welcome here today our friends from the CIS countries, our other closest comrades from South Ossetia, Abkhazia and, of course, the heads of executive bodies of integration organizations in our common space," he said, addressing the diplomats in attendance. "This marks the second time you have come to this event, and we really appreciate this solidarity. And this once again underlines that we are resolving common tasks, that the continuation of those traditions that were laid down when we were all in the same country (the USSR - TASS) helps to strengthen not only our cooperation on the basis of the sovereignty of each of our countries, but also helps us to resolve problems in the interests of all of our peoples," Lavrov said.

During his speech, Lavrov congratulated all officials of the Russian Foreign Ministry, including the staff of its representative offices in Russia’s regions and its overseas missions on their professional holiday. "But, special words, of course, are addressed to our veterans who are still in the ranks, passing on their invaluable experience to young people, and I wish to express my great gratitude for this and emphasize that we will always support the activities of the Veterans Council," the minister pointed out. "We see it as a very important element that ensures the continuity of our service; the transfer to the younger generations of the great traditions that were laid down by our predecessors."

On February 10 every year, Russia celebrates the Day of the Diplomatic Worker, the professional holiday for all Russian diplomats. The date was set by a decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin dated October 31, 2002.