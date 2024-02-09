Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity arrive in Moscow

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian troops freed from Ukrainian captivity have been transported to Moscow for treatment and rehabilitation, the Russian Defense Ministry has informed.

"The released POWs were transported to Moscow by Russian Air Force military transport aircraft to undergo treatment and rehabilitation in Russian Defense Ministry medical facilities. All the released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," the ministry pointed out.

The department published a related video on its official Telegram channel. "I cannot believe it; we are so glad to be safe and sound. These are our first hours on our native land. We got a great welcome here, they gave us new clothes, it's nice that they were waiting for us," one of the Russian soldiers said in the video.

The Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 100 Russian servicemen had been released from Kiev-controlled territory and the same number of Ukrainian POWs had been sent in return. The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided humanitarian mediation assistance for the return of Russian servicemen from Ukrainian captivity, the ministry added.

The previous exchange was announced on January 31. Back then, following negotiations, 195 Russian servicemen were returned from Kiev-controlled territory and 195 Ukrainian armed forces soldiers were transferred to Ukraine in exchange.