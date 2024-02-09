Kremlin did not pre-coordinate questions for Putin’s interview with Carlson — spokesman

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin never collects questions from the press before any interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, we never pre-collect questions," Peskov said, when asked if US journalist Tucker Carlson had submitted his questions in advance.

Last night, Carlson released Putin’s interview for which the Russian leader sat in the Kremlin earlier this week. The conversation between the two men lasted more than two hours. The Russian president took around 60 questions.