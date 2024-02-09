Kremlin prioritizes Russia’s reaction to Putin interview, but West may take interest too

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The domestic reaction inside Russia to President Vladimir Putin's interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson is more important to the Kremlin than the reaction abroad, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The most important thing for us is always the reaction of our own people," Peskov said. "The most valuable and most important thing is that as many people as possible read or watch this interview."

"[In this interview] Putin expresses his worldview as well as his personal vision of the driving forces behind current events in their present stage as well as how they may develop in the future," he elaborated.

"It is clear that many things may be difficult for [ordinary] Western readers to understand," the spokesman acknowledged. "However, there are still experts there [in the West], there are area experts who specialize in [studying] our country, and it will be very important and interesting for them [to review Putin’s remarks in detail]," Peskov emphasized.

"We would like as many readers and viewers as possible there [outside of Russia] as well to read or watch the interview with our head of state," he added.

Putin’s interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, posted on the X social network more than 11 hours ago, has already exceeded 80 million views.

In the interview that lasted two hours and six minutes, the Russian leader took about 60 questions, including the interviewer’s follow-up questions.