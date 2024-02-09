Russia downs 19 Ukrainian drones over four regions, Black Sea

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Russian air defense downed 19 Ukrainian drones over Kursk, Bryansk, Oryol, Krasnodar regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tonight, an attempt of the Kiev regime to stage terrorist attacks with the use of 19 unmanned aerial vehicles at the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted. On-duty air defense means intercepted and destroyed two drones over Kursk region, five over Bryansk region, four over Oryol region, two over Krasnodar region and six over the Black Sea," it said.

Bryansk regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said there were no casualties or damage on the ground.

Oryol regional Governor Andrey Klychkov said the drones targeted fuel and energy utilities. There were no casualties.