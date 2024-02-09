Communication between leaders reflects high level of Russia-China relations — envoy

BEIJING, February 9. /TASS/. The intense communication between the leaders of Russia and China reflects the highest level of relations and strategic partnership between the two countries, Russian Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said.

"The close communication between our countries’ leaders fully demonstrates an unprecedented level of Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation entering a new era," the Russian diplomat said in a Lunar New Year message.

This year, Chinese New Year falls on Saturday, February 10, starting a year of the Wood Dragon.