MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has the freedom to hold talks on resolving the conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

When asked if he believed Zelensky had the freedom to negotiate a settlement to the conflict, Putin said: "I don't know the details. Of course, it's difficult for me to judge, but I believe he has. In any case, he used to have."