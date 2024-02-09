Putin currently sees Ukraine as US satellite state

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Moscow does not refuse to hold talks with Kiev even though Ukraine currently is a US satellite state, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

"I already said that we did not refuse to talk. We're willing to negotiate. It is the Western side, and Ukraine is obviously a satellite state of the US. It is evident. I do not want you to take it as if I am looking for a strong word or an insult. But we both understand what is happening," Putin noted.