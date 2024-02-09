NATO willing to engage in talks with Russia but doesn’t know how to do it — Putin

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. NATO countries are willing to engage in talks with Moscow on the current security situation but they don’t know how to do that, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Tucker Carlson published on the US journalist’s website.

When asked if he would be willing to tell NATO that the alliance had won and the situation should be kept where it was, Putin said: "You know, it is a subject matter for the negotiations no one is willing to conduct or, to put it more accurately... they're willing, but do not know how to do it." "I know they want to. It is not just I see it, but I know they do want it, but they are struggling to understand how to do it. They have driven the situation to the point where we are at," the head of state pointed out.