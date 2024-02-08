Conference on Ukraine without Russia doomed — ambassador to Switzerland

GENEVA, February 8. /TASS/. A conference on Ukraine without Russia's participation will be another round of fruitless consultations, Russia’s ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin has told TASS in an interview. The way he sees it, Bern's attempt to organize such a forum is doomed to fail.

"We are witnessing one more attempt to impose the 'peace formula' [of Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky as an allegedly uncontested option of settling the situation in Ukraine," Garmonin said.

"As Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted during an ambassadorial roundtable meeting in Moscow on January 30, 'this is a path to nowhere,'" Garmonin continued. "In fact, it is a package of ultimatums to Russia. The demands contained in this document that Russia should 'capitulate,' 'repent,' 'face a tribunal,' 'pay for the damage,' and 'agree to a buffer zone on its territory' - all this, as Lavrov emphasized, is just nonsense."

"It is pointless to try to talk to Russia in the language of ultimatums," Garmonin stated. Without Russia's participation, any talks about a settlement in Ukraine will be meaningless and devoid of any chances to succeed."

Swiss initiative

The Swiss Confederation’s President Viola Amherd said after a January 15 meeting with her Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky that he had asked Switzerland to organize a high-level peace conference. Bern agreed.

Although it is not a member of NATO or the EU, neutral Switzerland supports the European Union's anti-Russian sanctions. The Russian government in 2022 approved a list of foreign states and territories committing unfriendly acts against Russia and its companies and citizens. The Swiss Confederation is included in this list.