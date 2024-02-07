Results of Russia’s probe into Nord Stream explosions will not be classified — MFA

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The results of Russia's investigation into the Nord Stream explosions will not be classified, everyone will be happy to learn what really happened, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"[Russia] is conducting its own investigation. As for its results, I have not heard that they plan to classify its results," Zakharova explained.

According to the diplomat, "everyone will be happy to know what really happened there, because so much work and hopes for fruitful cooperation were invested there."

"This is not only energy, this is science, this is education, this is an enormous number of jobs and, accordingly, again the humanitarian sphere, because education, and mutual exchanges, and so many hopes were associated with this that many people who have invested either financial resources or their skills, abilities, knowledge, really want to get an answer to this question," Zakharova added.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022. On September 28, 2022, the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office opened a case concerning an act of international terrorism.

On February 8, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published an article that claimed, citing anonymous sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and that the Norwegians then activated the bombs three months later.

Later, The New York Times reported, citing American officials, that a certain "pro-Ukrainian group" that acted without the knowledge of the US authorities could have committed the sabotage on the gas pipelines.