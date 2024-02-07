Russia on high alert amid increased risk of foul play at foreign polling stations — MFA

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The possibility of polling stations abroad being compromised during the Russian presidential election will increase drastically, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Obviously, during the voting for Russia’s president, provocations are likely to increase (at polling stations located abroad - TASS)," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that the security situation at Russia's overseas missions "has dramatically deteriorated and is a matter of serious concern."

According to the diplomat, Moscow takes this factor into consideration when planning how to ensure security at foreign polling stations, and to this end, Russian diplomats are doing their utmost.

"Regrettably, among all our partners in European and American countries, some have not yet responded to our requests, which were made in the form of notes containing a request to ensure security at polling stations on election day," she said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said that 269 polling stations had been set up in foreign countries so far.

"The work on forming precinct election commissions is in full swing. We are doing routine preparatory work, namely verifying the lists and preparing special groups of diplomats for trips to a number of countries to help the election commissions," she added.

"The Westerners are overtly going to extreme lengths to snatch from Russian citizens the opportunity to realize their legitimate right to vote. They are violating the rights of the Russian people," the diplomat said. "Apparently, our opportunities are much fewer this year than they were during the previous election campaign. I would like to indicate that we are not talking about a natural disaster, about the coronavirus pandemic, like it was in 2020, when here and there, the countries that held their own elections were limited in their capabilities. No, we are talking about a completely man-made situation. In fact, they are deliberately obstructing [the voting]. In fact, they are deliberately attempting to literally rob Russian citizens of their right to vote."

The Federation Council has scheduled the presidential election for March 17, 2024. Voting will take place over three days - on March 15, 16 and 17. Thus, it will be the first three-day election for Russia’s president.