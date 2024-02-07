Russian Foreign Ministry not expecting US to change attitude toward Moscow any time soon

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The United States’ hostile policy toward Russia is not going to change any time soon, Vladimir Yermakov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia’s stance on the conditions for resuming interaction with the Americans on strategic issues is of a principled nature and does not depend on the domestic political climate in the US or who is running things in Washington," he said. "Judging by the deeply entrenched anti-Russian attitude among the so-called US elites, we shouldn’t hold our breath for a rapid and sharp reversal in the US’ destructive course," he added

"In any case, trying to read the Americans’ minds makes no sense," Yermakov stressed. "Russia will continue to persistently and consistently stand up for its foreign policy priorities. Now Washington will simply have to reckon with it," the diplomat added.