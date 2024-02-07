Issues with settlements will be resolved within Russia-China dialogue — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin has received reports of difficulties for Russian companies in making payments to China - all emergent issues will be resolved through close interaction between the two nations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The government is handling this; it is still their prerogative. We have seen messages and publications about the issue. We are in close contact with our Chinese partners, and we will, of course, settle any issues that occur within the scope of this discussion," he said.

Earlier, Vedomosti citing sources reported that Chinese Zhejiang Chouzhou Commercial Bank notified clients about the suspension of transactions with Russia. It was noted that bank managers informed clients about the termination of relations with Russian or Belarusian organizations last week.