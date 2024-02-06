Putin may deliver State of Nation Address in late February, early March — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin may deliver his traditional State of the Nation Address to a joint session of both houses of the Federal Assembly, the Russian parliament, in late February or early March, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We cannot rule it out," he said, when asked to comment on reports that the traditional address by the head of state might take place between February 23 and March 10.

Putin delivered his address on achievements in 2022 to the Federal Assembly on February 21, 2023, citing the rapid development of events and the difficulties in "stating [future plans] for the record at a given moment in time." The 2021 address was delivered in April of that year.

Usually, such presidential addresses are delivered annually but there can be exceptions. In particular, the 2017 State of the Nation Address was postponed until March 2018. First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko said at that time that delivering an address to the Federal Assembly was the prerogative of the head of state that he could exercise "whenever he finds it appropriate."