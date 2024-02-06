Russian forces shoot down 14 Ukrainian drones over Donetsk, Makeyevka over last day

DONETSK, February 6. /TASS/. Russian forces suppressed 14 Ukrainian drone attacks over Donetsk and Makeyevka during the last 24 hours, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Defense Headquarters has reported.

"According to the Russian Federal Security Service branch in the DPR, 14 Ukrainian drones have been suppressed over Donetsk and Makeyevka in the last day," the headquarters said in a message on its Telegram channel.

It specified that two reconnaissance Flying Wing drones were intercepted and sent to be examined to figure out their flight assignments.