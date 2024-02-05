Russian envoy warns Paris against ramping up arms shipments to Kiev

PARIS, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov warned Paris against getting involved deeper in the Ukrainian conflict and against ramping up arms shipments to Kiev, the Russian embassy said in a statement regarding the summoning of the Russian envoy to the French Foreign Ministry.

"Meshkov pointed out that there has been no response to the Russian State Duma’s address to the National Assembly over the participation of French mercenaries in criminal actions of the Kiev regime," the embassy said.

In addition, Meshkov pointed out the "recklessness and danger of Paris’ increasingly deep involvement in the Ukrainian conflict, the ramping up of shipments of increasingly destructive and deadly weapons to Ukraine, which Ukrainian militants use, among other things, to carry out deliberate strikes at residential neighborhoods, which leads to deaths of civilians."