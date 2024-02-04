Putin expresses condolences over death of Namibian president

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his condolences over the death of Namibian President Hage Geingob.

The Namibian head of state passed away on February 4 at the age of 82.

In January, the presidential office reported that he was diagnosed with cancer.

"Please accept my deep condolences on the death of President of the Republic of Namibia Hage Geingob," Putin said in the telegram published on the Kremlin website. "I had the opportunity to meet this wonderful man, and I will forever preserve the bright memory of him," the Russian president added.

Putin noted Geingob’s contribution to the establishment of the Namibian statehood. "It is also difficult to overestimate his personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between Namibia and Russia," the Russian head of state noted.

Geingob has served as president since 2015 and was currently on his second term.