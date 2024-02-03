Ukrainian strike on Lisichansk new evidence of Kiev’s criminal nature — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces’ strike on residential areas of Lisichansk, a city in the Lugansk People’s Republic, is yet another piece of evidence of the Kiev regime’s criminal nature, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"It is new proof of the criminal nature of the Kiev regime, its kingpins on Bankovaya (a street in Kiev that houses Ukraine’s government institutions - TASS) and the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces, as Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated, have completely evolved into a terrorist organization," the diplomat said.

Zakharova also said, Moscow expects international organizations to condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack on Lisichansk’s residential areas. "Russia will notify international organizations of another terrorism act committed by [Ukrainian leader Vladimir] Zelensky’s gang," the statement said. "We expect the concerned international organizations to promptly and unequivocally condemn the crime committed by the Kiev militants.".

Kiev’s terrorist attack on Lisichansk’s residential areas was, according to preliminary reports, conducted with the weapons provided by Western countries, Zakharova said in a statement. "According to preliminary information, the strike was carried out with Western weapons," she said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman said, the Ukrainian armed forces’ strike on Lisichansk is Kiev extremists’ "thank you" to the European Union for its generous financial support. "Another terrorist attack is a ‘thank you’ from Kiev extremists for the ‘generous’ financial support by the European Union countries," the diplomat said.