In Ukraine vs Russia case in The Hague Kiev put itself in the dock — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. By its own claims Kiev has put itself in the dock in the case Ukraine vs Russia: Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, Russian Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said in a commentary.

She recalled that on February 2, the International Court of Justice pronounced its judgement in the case Ukraine vs Russia: Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

"For now, the decision is confined to the procedural question of the court's jurisdiction. However, at this preliminary stage, the case ‘fabricated’ by Ukraine has fallen apart: all Ukrainian claims to the effect that Russia had allegedly violated the Convention and abused it to justify the beginning of the special military operation were completely rejected by the court," Zakharova emphasized.

"As a result, there remains only one question for the court to consider - whether Ukraine committed genocide in Donbass. In other words, Kiev has put itself in the dock within the framework of its own claims. All that's left to do is to applaud the ‘smart’ ones in Kiev and their Western sponsors: they’ve ‘shot themselves in the foot’," Zakharova noted.