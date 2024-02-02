Old saying about army, navy being Russia's best friends should include church too — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that in the old Russian saying that the country’s two best friends are its army and its navy, there is room to include the church here too.

The saying attributed to Russian Emperor Alexander III (1845-1894) was recalled by a participant in Putin’s meeting with activists of the Everything For Victory Forum, who suggested that the defense sector could also be included as a friend.

"I think Alexander III mentioned the church too," Putin noted. "However, they opted to omit this during Soviet times. The army, the navy and the Orthodox church. I think this is how it was. It needs to be checked."