Battlefield success depends on who adapts faster — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pinpointed the key for success on the battlefield, saying that those who are better able to adapt to the enemy get all the glory.

"It is necessary to react promptly and appropriately to what is happening on the battlefield so as to have success on the battlefield today. Success comes to those who are able to adapt more quickly to their foe’s means, reconnaissance and suppression that the enemy employs," the president said at a meeting with participants of the ‘Everything for Victory!’ forum.

According to Putin, victory will be had by those who not only adapt quickly to the means employed by the enemy, but also "produce their own, more effective capabilities."

"Those who get this done faster are the ones who win," the Russian leader said. In his opinion, this is what modern warfare is all about.