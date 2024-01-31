No plans to hold peace treaty talks with Japan given its unfriendly stance — MFA

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia does not intend to hold talks with Japan on a peace treaty given Tokyo’s unfriendly policy, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan still adheres to the course towards resolving the territorial dispute and signing a peace treaty with Russia, intending, however, to continue its policy of anti-Russian sanctions.

"As early as March 21, 2022, a statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry on retaliatory measures to the decision of the Japanese government was published. The Russian side stated back then that it did not intend to continue negotiations with Japan on a peace treaty due to the impossibility of discussing the signing of a fundamental document on bilateral relations with a state that takes an openly unfriendly position and seeks to harm the interests of our country. I would like to emphasize once again - March 21, 2022. This is what we go by," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia will give a strong reaction using all available means to any new attacks by the Japanese government, she stressed. "To any new hostile outbursts by the Japanese authorities, Russia will continue to react with the harshest countermeasures, sensitive for Japan, with the reasonable use of all available means," the diplomat said.

Zakharova emphasized that after Russia had launched the special military operation, Tokyo embarked on an unfriendly course toward Moscow, "The Russophobic sentiment is being fomented" in Japanese society, and military activity has been stepped up on Russia's Far Eastern borders. "What is there to talk about in such conditions? We see no possibility of continuing with Tokyo the earlier conducted dialogue on the conclusion of a fundamental document, which was intended to lay the foundation for long-term bona fide relations," the diplomat summed up.