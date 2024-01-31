Borderline Belgorod Region attacked by about 20 Ukrainian drones in one day

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The borderline Belgorod Region has been attacked by about 20 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours and about 50 shells have been fired at populated areas of the region, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod District, four artillery shells were launched at the village of Ustinka. Also in Ustinka and Zhuravlyovka, drones dropped one fragmentation munition each. In the village of Shchetinovka, the adversary attacked with a kamikaze drone. There were no casualties or destruction in any of the villages in the district," he wrote.

On Tuesday, in the Borisovsky District, a quadcopter dropped two explosive devices on the outskirts of the Lozovaya Rudka farmstead and Ukrainian troops attacked the outskirts of the village of Bogun-Gorodok with a kamikaze drone.

In the Valuysky District, the village of Verigovka was attacked with two kamikaze drones, the village of Stary Khutor was attacked with one kamikaze drone damaging a motor vehicle. In the Volokonovsky District, the outskirts of the Stary farm came under a mortar attack with three incoming hits registered. In the Grayvoronsky District, Ukrainian troops fired 14 mortar shells at the village of Dronovka, damaging one private residence. Kamikaze drones also attacked the villages of Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Mokraya Orlovka and Bezymeno.

In the Krasnoyaruzhsky District, the village of Terebreno was attacked with mortars with eight incoming strikes recorded. Three units of special equipment and a storage facility were damaged. The village of Terebreno was attacked with a kamikaze drone. In the Shebekinsky District, the Pankov farmstead was attacked with seven mortar shells, three mortar shells were fired at the village of Novaya Tavolzhanka, a kamikaze drone dropped and detonated in the village of Sereda and electronic warfare systems forced a Ukrainian UAV to land at the Shebekino border checkpoint.