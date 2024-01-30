Allegations of UNRWA’s role in Hamas’ attack on Israel need to be addressed — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Israel’s allegations of the involvement of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Hamas’ October 7 attack need to be addressed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following talks with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara.

"Israel said it has learned that UNRWA staffers provided their assistance to Hamas in organizing the October 7 attack on Israeli civilians which, as you remember, Russia resolutely condemned at once. If there are such allegations, they need to be addressed," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat expressed hope that UN officials would raise the issue at meetings with representatives from Israel.

Lavrov also commended UNRWA for its decades-long operations in the region and the implementation of useful projects in creating normal living conditions for Palestinians in the occupied territories.