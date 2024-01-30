West realizes that disruption of 'Project Ukraine' has begun, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The West realizes that the disruption of 'Project Ukraine' has begun, but it cannot stop its support, including in terms of economic benefits, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at an ambassadorial roundtable discussion on a settlement of the situation in Ukraine.

"The US is the main donor, followed by Germany, Britain, Denmark, Poland, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden. In general, of course, the figures (amounts of financial support - TASS note) that are being 'buried' in Ukraine, they really testify how important it is for the West not to allow its 'Project Ukraine' to be derailed. They already realize that the disruption has begun, but nevertheless they cannot stop. Not only for reasons of prestige, which they believe they have put at stake and cannot lose, but also from the point of view of economic benefit," Lavrov said.

"This is what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on December 7, 2023: 'If you look at the investments that we’ve made in Ukraine’s defense, 90% of the security assistance we’ve provided has actually been spent here in the United States with our manufacturers, with our production, and that’s produced more American jobs, more growth in our own economy. So this has also been a win-win that we need to continue.'"

Lavrov added that the position of the US military-industrial complex in Europe had strengthened considerably.

"More than 60% of those armaments purchased by the EU countries are US-made. The EU countries are being forced by Washington to give everything they have to Ukraine almost for free, while the arsenals of those countries that have done so are being replenished by US weapons at full price," he added.