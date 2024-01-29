Russian forces foil Ukrainian attempts to rotate troops near Ugledar, Staromayorskoye

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup East has foiled Ukrainian attempts to rotate troops near Ugledar and Staromayorskoye, battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said.

"Artillery systems and heavy flamethrowers hit strongholds and troops of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novomikhailovka. In addition, the enemy’s attempts to rotate troops near Ugledar and Staromayorskoe were foiled," he said in a video posted on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

Gordeyev added that the battlegroup units had repelled an attack by Ukraine’s 128th Territorial Defense Brigade near Priyutnoye, forcing the enemy to retreat after suffering losses.