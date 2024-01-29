Syria once again faces surge in terrorism with US support — official

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A surge in terrorist activity with US support is once again reported in Syria, Russian President's Special Representative for the Syrian settlement Alexander Lavrentiev said in an interview with TASS.

"There is a surge in terrorist activity in Syria, but I would like to stress that the main source of terrorist activity is currently located in the 55-kilometer zone of Al-Tanf, controlled by the United States, where the Rukban camp for temporarily displaced persons is located, which the US stubbornly refuses to dismantle under the pretext of protecting supposedly peaceful citizens," he said.